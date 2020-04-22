ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Downgraded by Raymond James to Market Perform

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ATNI. BidaskClub raised shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ATN International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Shares of ATNI opened at $64.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.96 and a 200 day moving average of $57.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.97 and a beta of 0.13. ATN International has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $112.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.38 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ATN International will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNI. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 574,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,821,000 after acquiring an additional 137,986 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ATN International by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ATN International during the 4th quarter worth about $427,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ATN International by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ATN International by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

