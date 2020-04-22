ATN International (ATNI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect ATN International to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $112.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.38 million. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. On average, analysts expect ATN International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ATN International stock traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, reaching $66.29. 11,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,725. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.94 and a beta of 0.13. ATN International has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. ATN International’s payout ratio is -618.18%.

ATNI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut ATN International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub raised ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

