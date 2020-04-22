Atlantic Capital Bancshares (ACBI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 42.64%. The business had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.43 million. On average, analysts expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $235.75 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.03. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACBI shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $27,165.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,567.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

