Atico Mining Corp (CVE:ATY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, M Partners Forecasts

Atico Mining Corp (CVE:ATY) – Equities researchers at M Partners increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Atico Mining in a report issued on Friday, April 17th. M Partners analyst B. Berhe now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.13.

Shares of ATY opened at C$0.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. Atico Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.43. The company has a market cap of $38.09 million and a P/E ratio of 5.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.29.

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,679 hectares located in Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

