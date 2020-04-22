ATBCoin (ATB) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $28,888.00

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. ATBCoin has a market cap of $32,658.85 and approximately $28,888.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ATBCoin has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One ATBCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, TOPBTC, HitBTC and Exrates.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,990.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.21 or 0.03236101 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.77 or 0.00769167 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00013281 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000060 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000168 BTC.

About ATBCoin

ATB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ATBCoin is atbcoin.com

ATBCoin Coin Trading

ATBCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Exrates, YoBit, HitBTC and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

