AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a report released on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share.

AZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $50.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $131.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.47, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 223.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 17.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.29%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

