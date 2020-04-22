AstraZeneca (AZN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AstraZeneca to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $50.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,119,645. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $51.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $132.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

AZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

