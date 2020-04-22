ASSA ABLOY AB/S to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASSA ABLOY AB/S’s FY2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB/S alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of ASAZY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.39. The stock had a trading volume of 173,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,375. ASSA ABLOY AB/S has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $12.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average of $11.18.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB/S had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. ASSA ABLOY AB/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.08%.

About ASSA ABLOY AB/S

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencings and gates, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.