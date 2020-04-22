Asanko Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Asanko Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 383,400 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the March 15th total of 432,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 406,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
AKG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asanko Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price objective on shares of Asanko Gold in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.70 target price on shares of Asanko Gold in a report on Thursday, April 16th.
Shares of AKG stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. Asanko Gold has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.94.
Asanko Gold Company Profile
Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.
Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for Asanko Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asanko Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.