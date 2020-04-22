Asanko Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Asanko Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 383,400 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the March 15th total of 432,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 406,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AKG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asanko Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price objective on shares of Asanko Gold in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.70 target price on shares of Asanko Gold in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

Get Asanko Gold alerts:

Shares of AKG stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. Asanko Gold has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in shares of Asanko Gold by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 21,818,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Asanko Gold by 5,886.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 598,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 588,662 shares during the period. Sun Valley Gold LLC lifted its stake in Asanko Gold by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 25,061,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,734,000 after purchasing an additional 483,810 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Asanko Gold by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,683,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 112,734 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asanko Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Asanko Gold Company Profile

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Asanko Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asanko Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.