Arqma (ARQ) Price Reaches $0.0038

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. Arqma has a market capitalization of $16,990.35 and $38,734.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,117.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.97 or 0.02556582 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $230.72 or 0.03241544 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00589918 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014742 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00799496 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00076085 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026594 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00622033 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Arqma's total supply is 10,554,282 coins and its circulating supply is 4,509,738 coins. Arqma's official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Arqma's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

