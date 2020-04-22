Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

ARGO has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Argo Group from $79.00 to $55.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Argo Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Argo Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.42.

ARGO opened at $34.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.83. Argo Group has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $78.57.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.15). The company had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.97 million.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $175,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,974.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss purchased 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.30 per share, for a total transaction of $48,934.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,107 shares in the company, valued at $229,556.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Argo Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Argo Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Argo Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Argo Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

