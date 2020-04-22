argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) Short Interest Down 12.1% in March

argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 917,900 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the March 15th total of 1,043,900 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 160,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in argenx during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 623,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,160,000 after purchasing an additional 104,441 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in argenx by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 297,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,756,000 after buying an additional 12,962 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in argenx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in argenx by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 576,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,575,000 after buying an additional 129,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $143.59 on Wednesday. argenx has a 12-month low of $103.75 and a 12-month high of $169.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.48.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on argenx from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on argenx from $164.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of argenx from $177.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

