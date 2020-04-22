Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.24-0.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$3.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.71 billion.Aramark also updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.24-0.26 EPS.

ARMK has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Aramark from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Aramark from a sell rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aramark from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Aramark from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Aramark from $47.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.82.

Aramark stock opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average is $38.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. Aramark had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Aramark will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Greg Creed bought 3,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.30 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,638.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 20,517,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $533,672,295.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 71,400 shares of company stock worth $1,722,168 over the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

