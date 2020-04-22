ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,439 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in ANSYS by 7.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in ANSYS by 22.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in ANSYS by 217.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 17,140 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in ANSYS in the first quarter worth approximately $18,655,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in ANSYS by 32.6% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ANSS traded up $4.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $257.51. The company had a trading volume of 26,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.25 and a 1-year high of $299.06. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.69 and a 200-day moving average of $247.58.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $492.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.59 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANSS. Citigroup cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $295.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.11.

In other ANSYS news, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total transaction of $468,297.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,082,542.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shane Emswiler sold 6,372 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,857,310.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,741,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,649 shares of company stock worth $5,596,551 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

