Ansell (ASX:ANN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.98

Shares of Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.98 and traded as high as $30.04. Ansell shares last traded at $29.77, with a volume of 452,616 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$27.21 and a 200 day moving average price of A$28.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32.

In other news, insider Nigel Garrard purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$25.15 ($17.84) per share, with a total value of A$45,277.20 ($32,111.49).

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean, and North America. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment offers a range of surgical and examination gloves covering various applications; and healthcare safety devices and active infection protection products for healthcare patients.

