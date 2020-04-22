ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Shares Bought by Willingdon Wealth Management

Willingdon Wealth Management grew its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 4,583.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NLY. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 368,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Shares of NLY opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.63.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 57.11%. The business had revenue of $454.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

