Analyzing Yext (NYSE:YEXT) & Support.com (NYSE:SPRT)

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) and Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Yext alerts:

Yext has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Support.com has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Yext and Support.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yext 1 1 5 0 2.57 Support.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yext presently has a consensus target price of $18.79, suggesting a potential upside of 66.25%. Given Yext’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Yext is more favorable than Support.com.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yext and Support.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yext $298.83 million 4.38 -$121.54 million ($1.09) -10.37 Support.com $63.33 million 0.41 $3.85 million N/A N/A

Support.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yext.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.4% of Yext shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.7% of Support.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of Yext shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Support.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Yext and Support.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yext -40.67% -55.70% -24.42% Support.com 6.07% 8.32% 7.06%

Summary

Yext beats Support.com on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yext

Yext, Inc. provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks. Its Knowledge Engine is used by end consumers to discover new businesses, read reviews, and find answers to queries. Yext, Inc. serves luxury, retail, food, hospitality, and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Support.com

Support.com, Inc. provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies. Its customer support services programs include pre-purchased concierge advice, device set-up, trouble shooting, security and support, virus and malware removal, wireless network set-up, and home security and automation system support designed for consumer, and small and medium business markets. The company also provides Support.com Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution for companies to optimize support interactions with their customers using their own or third party support personnel, as well as enables companies to resolve complex technology issues for their customers, boost support agent productivity, provide ease of use for customer self-service, and enhance the customer experience. In addition, it offers end-user software products, including SUPERAntiSpyware for malware protection and removal; and Cosmos for personal computer, smartphone, and tablet maintenance and optimization. The company provides its technology support services through partners. Support.com, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.