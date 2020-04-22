Analyzing Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) & Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) and Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Nantkwest has a beta of 2.83, meaning that its share price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tcr2 Therapeutics has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nantkwest and Tcr2 Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nantkwest $40,000.00 8,715.48 -$65.79 million ($0.70) -5.06 Tcr2 Therapeutics N/A N/A -$47.60 million ($4.62) -2.31

Tcr2 Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nantkwest. Nantkwest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tcr2 Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nantkwest and Tcr2 Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nantkwest 1 0 0 0 1.00 Tcr2 Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Nantkwest currently has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential downside of 71.75%. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 63.86%. Given Tcr2 Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tcr2 Therapeutics is more favorable than Nantkwest.

Profitability

This table compares Nantkwest and Tcr2 Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nantkwest -152,997.67% -45.71% -38.29% Tcr2 Therapeutics N/A -26.96% -25.86%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.8% of Nantkwest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of Tcr2 Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 71.7% of Nantkwest shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.1% of Tcr2 Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tcr2 Therapeutics beats Nantkwest on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nantkwest

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells. It is also developing high-affinity natural killer (haNK) product candidates primarily for the treatment of various cancers; and tank and t-haNK product candidates to treat solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor BioScience, LLC to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the company's proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Tcr2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies. The company was formerly known as TCR2, Inc. and changed its name to TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

