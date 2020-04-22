Analyzing Heritage Global (OTCMKTS:HGBL) & FleetCor Technologies (OTCMKTS:FLT)

Heritage Global (OTCMKTS:HGBL) and FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Heritage Global has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FleetCor Technologies has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Heritage Global and FleetCor Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Global $26.17 million 0.98 $3.90 million N/A N/A FleetCor Technologies $2.65 billion 6.59 $895.07 million $11.26 18.14

FleetCor Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Global.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Heritage Global and FleetCor Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Global 0 0 0 0 N/A FleetCor Technologies 0 12 8 0 2.40

FleetCor Technologies has a consensus price target of $287.84, suggesting a potential upside of 40.89%. Given FleetCor Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FleetCor Technologies is more favorable than Heritage Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.8% of FleetCor Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.4% of Heritage Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of FleetCor Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Global and FleetCor Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Global 14.90% 43.53% 20.61% FleetCor Technologies 33.79% 27.07% 8.51%

Summary

FleetCor Technologies beats Heritage Global on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the asset liquidation business. Its asset liquidation business consists primarily of the auction, appraisal, and asset advisory services; mergers and acquisitions advisory services and the accounts receivable brokerage services; and the purchase and sale, including at auction, of industrial machinery and equipment, real estate, inventories, accounts receivable, and distressed debt. The company also provides value-added capital and financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties. The company was formerly known as Counsel RB Capital Inc. and changed its name to Heritage Global Inc. in August 2013. Heritage Global Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies. The company also provides lodging payment solutions to businesses that have employees who travel overnight for work purposes. In addition, it offers electronic toll and parking payments products to businesses and consumers in the form of RFID tags affixed to vehicles' windshields; and prepaid paper vouchers as a means of payment on toll roads. Further, the company provides corporate payments solutions with vertical-specific applications, which enable its customers to manage and control electronic payments across their enterprise, optimize corporate spending, and offer innovative services that enhance employee efficiency and customer loyalty. Its primary corporate payments products include virtual cards, purchasing cards, travel and entertainment cards, payroll cards, and cross-border payment facilitation. Additionally, it offers gift card product management and processing services, such as card design, production and packaging, delivery and fulfillment, card and account management, transaction processing, promotion development and management, Website design and hosting, program analytics, and card distribution channel management. The company also provides vehicle maintenance, employee benefit payment, and long haul transportation-related services. The company markets its products and services through field sales, telesales, direct marketing, point-of-sale marketing, and the Internet. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Peachtree Corners, Georgia.

