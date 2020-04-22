Analyzing HCP (NYSE:HCP) & Gaming and Leisure Properties (NYSE:GLPI)

HCP (NYSE:HCP) and Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

HCP has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

HCP pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Gaming and Leisure Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. HCP pays out 81.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gaming and Leisure Properties pays out 81.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gaming and Leisure Properties has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Gaming and Leisure Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HCP and Gaming and Leisure Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HCP $1.85 billion 6.75 $1.06 billion $1.82 13.95 Gaming and Leisure Properties $1.15 billion 4.63 $390.88 million $3.44 7.22

HCP has higher revenue and earnings than Gaming and Leisure Properties. Gaming and Leisure Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HCP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares HCP and Gaming and Leisure Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HCP 43.66% 12.78% 6.24% Gaming and Leisure Properties 33.89% 18.29% 4.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for HCP and Gaming and Leisure Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HCP 0 1 7 0 2.88 Gaming and Leisure Properties 0 0 7 0 3.00

HCP currently has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.73%. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.22%. Given Gaming and Leisure Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gaming and Leisure Properties is more favorable than HCP.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.8% of HCP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of HCP shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About HCP

HCP, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties. GLPI expects to grow its portfolio by pursuing opportunities to acquire additional gaming facilities to lease to gaming operators. GLPI also intends to diversify its portfolio over time, including by acquiring properties outside the gaming industry to lease to third parties. GLPI elected to be taxed as a REIT for United States federal income tax purposes commencing with the 2014 taxable year and is the first gaming-focused REIT in North America.

