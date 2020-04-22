Analyzing Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) and Tekla Healthcare Investors (NASDAQ:HQH)

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) and Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tekla Healthcare Investors has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

14.4% of Gladstone Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of Tekla Healthcare Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Gladstone Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Tekla Healthcare Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gladstone Capital and Tekla Healthcare Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Capital 1 1 0 0 1.50 Tekla Healthcare Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gladstone Capital currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 41.43%. Given Gladstone Capital’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Gladstone Capital is more favorable than Tekla Healthcare Investors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gladstone Capital and Tekla Healthcare Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Capital $50.03 million 3.74 $19.87 million $0.84 7.15 Tekla Healthcare Investors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gladstone Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Tekla Healthcare Investors.

Dividends

Gladstone Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.0%. Tekla Healthcare Investors pays an annual dividend of $1.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Gladstone Capital pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Capital and Tekla Healthcare Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Capital 48.28% 10.20% 5.97% Tekla Healthcare Investors N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Gladstone Capital beats Tekla Healthcare Investors on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants. The fund also makes private equity investments in acquisitions, buyouts and recapitalizations, and refinancing existing debts. It targets small and medium-sized companies in United States. It invests in companies engaged in the business services, light and specialty manufacturing, niche industrial products and services, specialty consumer products and services, energy services, transportation and logistics, healthcare and education services, specialty chemicals, media and communications and aerospace and defense. The fund seeks to invest between $7 million and $30 million in companies that have between $20 million and $150 million in sales and EBITDA between $3 million and $25 million. It prefers to acquire minority stakes. It seeks to exit its investments through strategic acquisitions by other industry participants or financial buyers, initial public offerings of common stock, or other capital market transactions.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of small cap companies. It employs fundamental analysis with a focus on factors such as current or anticipated market position for services or products, experienced business management, recognized technological expertise, and the ability either to generate funds internally to finance growth or to secure outside sources of capital to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index, the S&P 500 Index, and the S&P 1500 Healthcare Index. It was previously known as H&Q Healthcare Investors. Tekla Healthcare Investors was formed on October 31, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.