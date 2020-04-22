Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for LYFT (LYFT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for LYFT (NASDAQ: LYFT):

4/21/2020 – LYFT had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $30.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – LYFT is now covered by analysts at Argus. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2020 – LYFT was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/6/2020 – LYFT had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $64.00 to $37.00.

4/2/2020 – LYFT was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $55.00.

4/1/2020 – LYFT had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2020 – LYFT was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/29/2020 – LYFT had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2020 – LYFT had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $31.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – LYFT was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/20/2020 – LYFT had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – LYFT had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2020 – LYFT had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $64.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – LYFT had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – LYFT was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/12/2020 – LYFT was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to a “buy” rating.

3/10/2020 – LYFT was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/5/2020 – LYFT is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – LYFT had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

3/3/2020 – LYFT had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2020 – LYFT was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/27/2020 – LYFT is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of LYFT stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,627,254. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion and a PE ratio of -0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average of $40.62. LYFT Inc has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $68.33.

Get LYFT Inc alerts:

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.49 million. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 167.96% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that LYFT Inc will post -4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other LYFT news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $157,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 15,000 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $609,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,222 shares of company stock worth $879,996 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in LYFT by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,684,762 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $158,519,000 after purchasing an additional 171,421 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in LYFT by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,053,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $45,303,000 after acquiring an additional 133,698 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in LYFT in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. AO Asset Management LP grew its stake in LYFT by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 487,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $20,959,000 after acquiring an additional 181,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in LYFT by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for LYFT Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LYFT Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.