Analysts Set Expectations for Guess?, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Guess? in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 15th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.52). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Guess?’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get Guess? alerts:

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Guess? had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $842.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

GES has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen cut shares of Guess? from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Guess? from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Guess? from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Guess? from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Shares of Guess? stock opened at $7.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Guess? has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The stock has a market cap of $530.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average is $17.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Guess? by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,641,000 after acquiring an additional 699,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 764,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,805 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Guess? during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,841,000 after purchasing an additional 11,684 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guess? during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,837,000. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.