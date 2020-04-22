Analysts Set Expectations for Barrick Gold Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Barrick Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.80 billion.

ABX has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.75.

ABX opened at C$35.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.56. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of C$15.72 and a 1-year high of C$35.79. The company has a market capitalization of $62.66 billion and a PE ratio of 15.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.61.

Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

