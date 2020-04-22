Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ: TXRH):

4/20/2020 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $52.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $37.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $75.00 to $50.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Texas Roadhouse was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/1/2020 – Texas Roadhouse was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches. It also provides supervisory and administrative services for other license and franchise restaurants. “

3/27/2020 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $79.00 to $73.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Texas Roadhouse was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/25/2020 – Texas Roadhouse was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Texas Roadhouse was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/11/2020 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $62.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Texas Roadhouse was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Texas Roadhouse was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/26/2020 – Texas Roadhouse was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches. It also provides supervisory and administrative services for other license and franchise restaurants. “

2/25/2020 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $68.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Texas Roadhouse had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/24/2020 – Texas Roadhouse had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

TXRH opened at $44.64 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $72.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $725.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,787,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

