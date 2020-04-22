Analysts Issue Forecasts for Total SA’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TOT)

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Total in a report issued on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $2.61 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.82.

TOT has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

Shares of TOT stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,494. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.82. Total has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $57.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $49.28 billion for the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.62%.

In related news, Director S.A. Total purchased 81,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.86 per share, with a total value of $719,742.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,740,549 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,391 and sold 1,588,601 shares valued at $13,642,937.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Total by 842.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,222,241 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $323,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561,821 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Total by 991.9% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,055,619 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,550,000 after buying an additional 1,867,354 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Total by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,503,079 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $470,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,608 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Total by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,345,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $129,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Total in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

