Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.58. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.68.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $92.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.36 and a 200-day moving average of $110.38. The company has a market capitalization of $73.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

