Analysts Expect W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) will report $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for W. R. Grace & Co’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.62. W. R. Grace & Co posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for W. R. Grace & Co.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 73.25% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $504.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. W. R. Grace & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on W. R. Grace & Co from $94.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

GRA stock opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day moving average is $60.15. W. R. Grace & Co has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $79.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87.

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

