Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS) Shares Up 0.3%

Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS) shares traded up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.61 and last traded at $9.39, 3,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 50% from the average session volume of 6,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF stock. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC owned about 0.98% of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

