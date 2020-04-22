Amplify International Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XBUY) Trading 0.1% Higher

Amplify International Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XBUY)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.41 and last traded at $25.04, 4,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 260% from the average session volume of 1,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.02.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amplify International Online Retail ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify International Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XBUY) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 42.31% of Amplify International Online Retail ETF worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

