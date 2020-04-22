Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $83.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.28 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 15.18%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $23.06. The stock has a market cap of $767.98 million, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $65,531.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,593.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $434,931.39. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 154,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,992.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,134 shares of company stock worth $507,643. Corporate insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

