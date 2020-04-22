AMP (ASX:AMP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.74

AMP Limited (ASX:AMP)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.74 and traded as low as $1.38. AMP shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 19,686,870 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average is A$1.38 and its 200-day moving average is A$1.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 464.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64.

Get AMP alerts:

In other AMP news, insider Andrea Slattery bought 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.80 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of A$48,600.00 ($34,468.09). Also, insider Debra Hazelton acquired 28,100 shares of AMP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.43 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of A$40,042.50 ($28,398.94). Insiders bought 194,988 shares of company stock worth $372,020 over the last 90 days.

AMP Limited operates as a wealth management company in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Australian Wealth Management, AMP Capital, AMP Bank, and New Zealand Wealth Management segments. It offers financial advice services; platform and software administration services; and unit linked personal and employer sponsored plans with insurance, retirement income, and managed investment products.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for AMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.