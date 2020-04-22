AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Short Interest Update

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the March 15th total of 4,574,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $85.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.03. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $70.55 and a 52-week high of $97.50.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, Director Kathleen W. Hyle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathy H. Gaddes sold 8,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total value of $794,613.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,484.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,025 shares of company stock worth $5,733,958. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

