AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) Posts Earnings Results

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. AmeriServ Financial had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $12.58 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:ASRV remained flat at $$2.72 on Wednesday. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,045. The company has a market cap of $46.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AmeriServ Financial has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $4.30.

Get AmeriServ Financial alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded AmeriServ Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered AmeriServ Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

AmeriServ Financial Inc operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and traveler's checks.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for AmeriServ Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriServ Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.