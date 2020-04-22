Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.89 and a 52 week high of $44.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

In other news, COO Michael T. Pierson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.69 per share, for a total transaction of $51,380.00. Also, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.33 per share, with a total value of $243,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,953,150.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 20,290 shares of company stock valued at $540,123 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.