AmeriCold Realty Trust to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:COLD)

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for AmeriCold Realty Trust’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Get AmeriCold Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.50 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $33.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $40.42.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COLD. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $96,845,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 51.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,119,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $69,792,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,983,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,243 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,784 shares during the period.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AmeriCold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.