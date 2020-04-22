American Financial Group Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of American Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.20. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Financial Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.85 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.31 EPS.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.67.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $62.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.32. American Financial Group has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $115.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.88%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,593,210,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,185,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,267,000 after purchasing an additional 65,940 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan boosted its position in American Financial Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,562,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $280,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,838,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,623,000 after purchasing an additional 204,999 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in American Financial Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,440,000 after purchasing an additional 25,708 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

