American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 83.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 669 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in American Express were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in American Express by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 79,311 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of American Express by 34.3% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,836 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.4% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 109,746 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $81.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The stock has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Express will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $2,301,948.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,692.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AXP shares. ValuEngine upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cfra lowered their price target on American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Stephens lowered their price target on American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered their price target on American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.27.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

