Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Short Interest Update

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 928,300 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the March 15th total of 1,051,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $807.83 million, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. Ameresco has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $26.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.68.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $306.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.55 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.13%. Analysts predict that Ameresco will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ameresco from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $9.50) on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $17,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,783,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,146,421.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Ameresco by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,399,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,496,000 after purchasing an additional 86,900 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ameresco by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 908,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,891,000 after purchasing an additional 16,779 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Ameresco by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 642,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,042 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Ameresco by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 534,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 311,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ameresco by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 23,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions.

