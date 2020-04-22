Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,535 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.3% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $55,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,328.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,969.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1,880.41. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,461.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,160.61 billion, a PE ratio of 101.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price objective (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,600.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,373.41.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total value of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.