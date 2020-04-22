Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,535 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.3% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $55,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amazon.com stock opened at $2,328.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,969.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1,880.41. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,461.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,160.61 billion, a PE ratio of 101.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price objective (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,600.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,373.41.
In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total value of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
