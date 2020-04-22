Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lifted by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.0% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after acquiring an additional 200,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,879,622,000 after acquiring an additional 188,730 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $8,070,972,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,328.12 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,461.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,969.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,880.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,160.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,450.00 price objective (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 target price (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,363.75.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

