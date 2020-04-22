Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,665 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.9% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.05% of Amazon.com worth $529,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after buying an additional 200,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,879,622,000 after acquiring an additional 188,730 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $8,070,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,500.00 price target (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,363.75.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,328.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,969.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,880.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,461.00. The stock has a market cap of $1,160.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

