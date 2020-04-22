Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,468 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.2% of Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 271,665 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $529,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,328.12 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,461.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,160.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.18, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,969.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,880.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.89 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, March 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 price objective (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,363.75.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

