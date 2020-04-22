Alumina (ASX:AWC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.11

Alumina Limited (ASX:AWC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.11 and traded as low as $1.47. Alumina shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 13,158,094 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion and a PE ratio of 19.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$1.54 and its 200-day moving average is A$2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 12.67, a current ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

About Alumina (ASX:AWC)

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

