Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Raised by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 120.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,471.37.

GOOGL stock traded up $42.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,254.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,716. The company has a market cap of $833.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,193.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1,315.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 45.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

