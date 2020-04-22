Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 538 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Alphabet by 251.6% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,552,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.7% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Alphabet by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,333,000 after buying an additional 16,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,212.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,193.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,315.06. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 45.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,476.80.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

