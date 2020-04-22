Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.9% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,245.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,193.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1,315.06. The company has a market cap of $833.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 45.49 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,625.00 price target (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Aegis raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,476.80.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

