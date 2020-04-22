Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €235.00 by Deutsche Bank

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been given a €235.00 ($273.26) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALV. Morgan Stanley set a €214.00 ($248.84) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €215.00 ($250.00) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €250.00 ($290.70) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €222.60 ($258.84).

Shares of ALV stock traded down €0.24 ($0.28) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €161.06 ($187.28). The company had a trading volume of 2,208,329 shares. Allianz has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($240.47). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €159.62 and a 200-day moving average of €204.11.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

