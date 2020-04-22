Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) Short Interest Down 13.0% in March

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 393,600 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the March 15th total of 452,200 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 279,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 115,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 53,719 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. 58.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALNA stock opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALNA shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

