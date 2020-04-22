Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Short Interest Update

Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,200 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the March 15th total of 160,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Alleghany news, Director William K. Lavin sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.34, for a total value of $790,793.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,019.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Alleghany alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Alleghany by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on Y shares. ValuEngine raised Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Alleghany from $900.00 to $850.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Alleghany from $915.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $633.75.

NYSE:Y opened at $545.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $563.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $731.80. Alleghany has a 12-month low of $426.87 and a 12-month high of $847.95.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported ($6.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.86 by ($14.95). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.35) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alleghany will post 37.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.